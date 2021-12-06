Report: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Out for Season With Injury

The Baltimore Ravens lose their star cornerback against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is expected to be out for the season after a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Humphrey was not announced as an injury during the game but is apparently dealing with a pretty serious ailment. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens believe their star cornerback will miss the remainder of the year.

Humphrey has one interception on the season with a forced fumble and 13 pass deflections. In 12 games this year, he's recorded 58 tackles.

