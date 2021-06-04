B.J. Finney Explains Down Year, Hopes of Being Steelers Starting Center

PITTSBURGH -- Every position outside of right guard is available for the Pittsburgh Steelers. At least that's how B.J. Finney views it.

It was a "whirlwind" of a year for Finney. After five years as the Steelers' primary backup lineman, he left for Seattle in free agency of 2020. From there, he was traded to Cincinnati, only to re-sign with Pittsburgh this March.

"If you think about it my family did one great, big lap of the United States, going from Pitt to home in Kansas, then out to Seattle and then being traded to Cincinnati, and now we're back here in Pitt," Finney said. "I don't suggest moving four times, especially across cross country, with a little one. It's not fun. Last year wasn't ideal, but we're happy to be here with some familiarity and people we know and love."

Finney signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Seahawks in 2019. But in a year filled with COVID-19 protocols, distractions and off-field worries, Finney found his best financial decision turn into his worst football one.

After six (regular season) weeks with the Seahawks, Finney was traded to Cincinnati. However, despite being active for seven games last season, he didn't play a single offensive snap.

"As you guys see with Juwan James. If you get hurt away from the training facility they void your contract," Finney said. "That was the one time I saw some money. I wasn't going to risk losing all that money and that opportunity by training and getting hurt away from the facility.

"What goes along with that is showing up to camp overweight and out of shape. I got beat out. There is no way around it. I'm not seeking comfort. They traded me. When I got to Cincinnati, they got some guys back from injury that they liked and didn't need me. They kind of put me on the shelf. The rest is history. They released me in March and here I am."

Now, Finney is looking to redeem himself in Pittsburgh. Competing with J.C. Hassenauer and rookie Kendrick Green, the veteran is bringing experience and hoping to land the starting center job this season.

"With David DeCastro being the only returning starter, everything is open," Finney said. "Everyone is competing for a spot, it doesn't matter where it's at on the board. It's always up for grabs.

"I'm coming in with a vet presence and the experience that I have, and I'm going to do my best to be a starter come Week 1."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

