Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Impressed With Dwayne Haskins

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are a week and change into Organized Team Activities, but players are already impressing.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has participated in nearly every day of OTAs so far. In his four-ish days with his teammates, both new and old, he's had some players stand out.

One of those standouts is newly signed quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The former first round pick has shown flashes of greatness at camp, catching the eye of a future Hall of Fame passer.

"I was just telling Coach [Mike Sullivan] the other day that his release and throwing motion mechanics are some of the prettiest I've ever seen," Roethlisberger said. "I told him, I wish I had that. Just everything he does. And he throws the ball, I joked he could throw it through a car wash and it wouldn't get wet."

Haskins signed a future/reserve contract with the Steelers this offseason after being released by the Washington Football Team. He's competing with Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs for the backup quarterback job this season.

The Steelers have not made much comment on Haskins' expectations this season or a plan for the future. An early nod of approval from Roethlisberger should go a long way, though.

"He's young in the league, but it's fun to have the young energy around," Roethlisberger said on Haskins. "And like I said, when he throws the ball, it's pretty."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

