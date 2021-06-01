Steelers Get Offensive and Defensive Boost to Start Week 2 of OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers had some extra star power to open Week 2 of OTAs.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got some big names to return to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex at the beginning of Week 2 of Organized Team Activities.

Due to reportedly restrictions, we can't say whether or not the Steelers had any of their starting wide receivers or defensive backs during the first week of OTAs. However, whether they were there or not, they're here now.

The Steelers had wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool and Ray-Ray McCloud return to the field on Tuesday. It was the first practice any of the three participated in.

On the defensive side of the ball, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds and Cameron Sutton saw the field for the first time this offseason. All three were participants in Tuesday practice.

OTAs will run through June 10. The Steelers return to the field on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

