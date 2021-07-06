Bleacher Reports Believes Steelers Should Sign Former Titans Tackle

According to one publication, the Pittsburgh Steelers shouldn't be done adding offensive linemen this offseason.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have question marks across the offensive line, and Bleacher Reports believes they still need to address them before the season.

BR's Brent Sobleski listed the one move each NFL team should make right now, calling for the Steelers to add tackle Dennis Kelly before training camp.

The Pittsburgh Steelers shouldn't be comfortable with what they have along the offensive line," Sobleski writes. "The organization decided to release David DeCastro, but it immediately signed Trai Turner to replace him at right guard. The interior has a little more depth even though center is up in the air.

"Tackle is more concerning."

The move operates more as a swing tackle for the Steelers rather than replacing one of their starters. Sobleski believes Zach Banner and Chukwuma Okorafor remain the team's right and left tackles, but has concerns with backup Joe Haeg's lack of experience on the left side.

"Dennis Kelly started 20 games between right and left tackle over the last two seasons," Sobleski continues. "Plus, the former Tennessee Titan helped pave the way for the league's leading rusher in both of those campaigns. Kelly can give the Steelers quality depth or a possible new starter."

The Steelers have roughly $12 million in cap space after releasing DeCastro and signing Turner. They still need to sign third-round pick Kendrick Green.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

