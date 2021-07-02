Sports Illustrated home
Steelers Lineman Facing More Domestic Assault Charges

The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman had three felonies dropped before being re-arrested.
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Jarron Jones is facing more domestic assault charges involving the same victim but a different incident.

On Tuesday, Jones, 27, had three felony charges dropped - aggravated assault, strangulation and terroristic threats - during a preliminary hearing from an incident on Oct. 3, 2020 where Jones allegedly struck his girlfriend with a gaming console and strangled her. He's still facing a simple assault charge from the incident. His court date is set for Aug. 16.

After the disposition of those charges were settled, Jones was re-arrested for another incident that occurred on Sept. 19.

Jones was charged with aggravated assault, a first-class felony, as well as simple assault and harassment.

According to a police report, Jones and his girlfriend were in a physical altercation at their home in Pittsburgh when Jone's girlfriend called 9-1-1. When police arrived, they defused the situation but did not make any arrests. SteelersNow first reported the news.

After they left the scene, Jones allegedly struck his girlfriend again, breaking her nose and causing her to fall and sprain her wrist.

Jones allegedly dropped the woman off at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Uptown and went to the team hotel for the night before the Steelers hosted the Denver Broncos on Sept. 20.

The preliminary hearing for the case is set for July 27. Jones could also face discipline from the NFL. This is Jones' second year with the Steelers.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

