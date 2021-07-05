Steelers' Najee Harris Ranks in Top Half of Starting RBs

One NFL analyst has high expectations for the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris ranks right in the middle of all NFL starting running backs.

NFL.com analyst Maurice Jones-Drew ranked all 32 starting running backs, listing Harris 16th.

The Steelers have finally found a new bell cow in Harris, who has a similar skill set to Le'Veon Bell. One of the best backs to come out of the draft in quite some time, Harris will be at the center of the Steelers' offense as a versatile weapon who'll take a ton of pressure off an aging Ben Roethlisberger If the Steelers do make one final Lombardi Trophy push with Big Ben under center, the rookie will play a huge role in their success.

Harris, the 24th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is the only rookie ranked on the list. Jones-Drew selected the back he believes will have the most productive season in committee backfields.

The Steelers running back finished last in the AFC North. Browns' Nick Chubb ranks 5th, Bengals' Joe Mixon 9th and Ravens' second-year back J.K. Dobbins places 12th.

Harris has impressed at Steelers minicamp and OTAs. His one-handed snag from Ben Roethlisberger gave fans a glimpse into what to expect this season.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Devin Bush Tweets Disturbing Cat Video

5 Breakout Candidates for Steelers, 3 Who Missed the List

Steelers Facing Make-or-Break Season

First Look at Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth Rookie Cards

Steelers Lineman Facing More Domestic Assault Charges

Steelers Could Lose Draft Pick Over David DeCastro Injury

5 Free Agents Still on the Table for Steelers

More TikTok Headlines Surround Steelers

Steelers Sign Kicker, Release D-Lineman

Which Steeler Needs Biggest Year 2 Jump?