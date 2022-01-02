Bengals Win AFC North

The Cincinnati Bengals have claimed the AFC North title with their win over the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers hoping for a Wildcard spot in the playoffs.

The Bengals move to 10-6 with the win over the Chiefs, earning their fifth AFC North title in the last 20 years.

The Steelers are now competing for a Wildcard spot in the AFC playoffs after the Bengals' win. Pittsburgh will need to defeat the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 to keep their postseason chances alive.

They'll also need the Denver Broncos to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 to stay in the hunt.

