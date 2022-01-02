Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bengals Win AFC North

    The Cincinnati Bengals claim the north.
    Author:

    The Cincinnati Bengals have claimed the AFC North title with their win over the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers hoping for a Wildcard spot in the playoffs.

    The Bengals move to 10-6 with the win over the Chiefs, earning their fifth AFC North title in the last 20 years. 

    The Steelers are now competing for a Wildcard spot in the AFC playoffs after the Bengals' win. Pittsburgh will need to defeat the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 to keep their postseason chances alive.

    They'll also need the Denver Broncos to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 to stay in the hunt.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Antonio Brown Leaves Mid-Game After Taking Uniform Off on Sideline

    Read More

    T.J. Watt Scouts Browns Run Game

    Joe Haden on Taking Advantage of Baker Mayfield

    How Steelers Can Move Into Final Wildcard Spot in Week 17

    Steelers Final Injury Report vs. Browns

    Cam Heyward on Best Memories of Ben Roethlisberger

    Film Room: Breaking Down Browns Run Game

    USATSI_17443054_168388034_lowres
    News

    Bengals Win AFC North

    54 seconds ago
    USATSI_17018856_168388034_lowres (3)
    News

    Antonio Brown Leaves Mid-Game After Taking Uniform Off on Sideline

    58 minutes ago
    USATSI_17079075_168388034_lowres
    News

    Bengals Lose OL Quinton Spain vs. Chiefs

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16597946_168388034_lowres
    News

    Chiefs Lose Second OT After Lucas Niang Leaves Game With Injury

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16899170_168388034_lowres
    News

    Chiefs OT Orlando Brown Suffers Injury During Pregame Warmups vs. Bengals

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17220048_168388034_lowres
    News

    Bengals Inactives vs. Chiefs

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17345070_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ravens Inactives vs. Rams: Lamar Jackson OUT

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17068722_168388034_lowres
    News

    T.J. Watt Scouts Browns Run Game Ahead of Week 17 Matchup

    5 hours ago