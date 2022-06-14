Skip to main content

Cleveland Community Has Supported Deshaun Watson

There has been no issues between the Browns quarterback and the city of Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to face backlash by the public regarding his 24 civil lawsuits for sexual assault against women who worked with him as massage therapists. However, the city of Cleveland itself has been welcoming to their new QB.

Watson spoke to the public regarding two more women who filed lawsuits for sexual assault, bringing the number to 24. During his Q&A with the media, he mentioned how the people of Cleveland have shown him love when out in the city.

"It's great to get out and for people to know who I really am," Watson said. He then told a story of being at the movies with his girlfriend and someone brought him popcorn.

Watson also said his Browns teammates have been supportive throughout this time as well.

"I want to thank the fans and continue to show my face in the community and build that relationship with all the fans around because I know that's the most important in Cleveland is being a Cleveland Brown," Watson said. "Having the fans and the team be as one because it's one big family."

