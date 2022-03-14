Skip to main content
Player(s)
Chukwuma Okorafor
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Re-Sign OT Chukwuma Okorafor

The Pittsburgh Steelers retain their right tackle.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are re-signing offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, NFL Network reports. 

Okorafor has started at right tackle the last two seasons. The 2018 third-round pick is expected to lead any competition for however long his new contract is. 

The Steelers will not retain both of their starting tackles for another season. Okorafor and Dan Moore Jr. will be expected to start, but could switch sides. Pittsburgh was forced to change their original plans after Zach Banner was unable to return on time from his ACL surgery. 

Banner will also return for another season.  

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

