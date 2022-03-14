Mitchell Trubisky Responds to Being Signed by Steelers

The black and gold's newest quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said he's "excited and blessed" to be signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trubisky, who agreed on a two-year deal, sent a response to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"I am beyond excited and blessed for the opportunity to be a part of the Pittsburgh Steelers Organization. I have tremendous respect for the Rooney Family and Coach [Mike] Tomlin," Trubisky wrote in a text. "They have built one of the best rosters in football and I can't wait to contribute and help this team continue their success."

Trubisky joins Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins in the Steelers quarterback room. General manager Kevin Colbert said the team will have four quarterbacks on the roster by training camp, which leaves the door open to drafting a rookie.

