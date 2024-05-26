Deshaun Watson Calls Steelers Biggest Rival
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers matchups against the Cleveland Browns have been pretty intense recently, with 2023 being a split between the two. The growing success of the Browns has added fuel to the AFC North rivalry, and those in Cleveland are noticing.
Speaking on his podcast, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson called the Steelers the Browns' biggest rival, stating it's a more fierce matchup than both the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnti Bengals.
"Cleveland-Pittsburgh, for sure,” Watson said. "It’s even bigger than Cincinnati. It’s not Baltimore. Baltimore is a big game, for sure. It’s up there, but it ain’t as real as Pittsburgh."
Watson is 0-3 against the Steelers during his career, with two losses coming during his time in Cleveland and one with the Houston Texans. He's thrown five touchdowns to four interceptions, and had a game-sealing fumble in 2023 that was recovered by T.J. Watt and taken in for a game-winning touchdown.
The Steelers matchups with the Browns this season could determine both teams' playoff fate, adding even more intensity to the rivalry.
