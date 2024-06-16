Steelers Host Youth Football Camps in Ireland
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a dead spot in their offseason. Now that their minicamp is over, the team gets a brief summer break before training camp begins. With some time away from practices and team activities, the organization is using it to improve their global marketing and engagement efforts.
According to the Steelers Ireland X account, the team is hosting American Football Youth Camps in Ireland. The first one was hosted in Belfast, with a second one held in Cork. The Steelers partnered with American Football Ireland (AFI) and the Belfast Trojans to bring the camp to life, which was free for all participants.
The event wasn't just a chance for the Steelers to slap their name on some global goodwill. It was also a chance for the team to showcase two of their players and give them the chance to interact with a completely new audience. Tagging along on the visit were tight-end Connor Heyward and wide receiver Calvin Austin III. The duo joined the trip to host the camps and take in the sights of Ireland.
Once the camps began, both Heyward and Austin were heavily involved. The two were leading and participating in drills, teaching and speaking about their experiences in the NFL, and having a blast with the kids.
The Steelers are one of the most involved organizations in the NFL's Global Market Program. Beginning in 2022, the NFL instituted this program to build fan engagement across the world. 24 organizations participate in the program, reaching 19 international markets.
The Steelers currently hold the global marketing rights to Mexico, the Republic of Ireland, and Northern Ireland. According to the program's website, they are also expanding to Germany. Clubs are awarded the marketing rights on a five-year basis, and during that time they can "pursue activities in that international market that are consistent with what they can do in their home market."
As the relationship continues and the Steelers build more engagement in Ireland and their other global markets, the opportunities continue to grow. There has already been speculation for months that the Steelers could play a game in Mexico in 2025, and the team has expressed a desire to play a game in their other international markets as well. In the meantime, Steelers Nation continues growing all over the world.
