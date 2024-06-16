Former Steelers DT Arrested Again
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle and sixth-round draft pick Isaiah Buggs is in legal trouble again. Buggs, 27, was arrested for a second time this summer. The news was first broken by Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, via his X account.
It appears this incident is unrelated to his previous arrest this summer. According to the arrest report Meirov shared, Buggs is being charged with second-degree domestic violence and burglary.
This is the second arrest of the summer for Buggs, 27. He was arrested in May for misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. He turned himself in to the Tuscaloosa Police Department and was later released on bond. A trial date was set for later in the summer. Buggs maintained his innocence throughout the process and his agent issued a statement denouncing the charges.
With the off-the-field issues, Buggs' status for the upcoming season is in limbo. Even if he is cleared of all charges legally, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell could still choose to pursue discipline for violating the league's personal conduct policy. In the meantime, he is still contracted with the Kansas City Chiefs and is a part of their 90-man roster.
Buggs began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers after they selected him in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama. After sporadically making the gameday lineup for three seasons with the Steelers, he bounced around on practice squads before landing with the Detroit Lions for two seasons. After being cut by the Lions, he signed in
