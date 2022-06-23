Skip to main content

More Details Emerge About Death of Ravens DE Jaylon Ferguson

The Baltimore Ravens defensive end was just 26-years-old.

Late Baltimore Ravens defensive end Jaylon Ferguson was set to enter his fourth season in the NFL this fall. But at just 26-years-old, the former third-round pick passed away weeks before training camp.

The Ravens first announced the passing of Ferguson with no details on his death. However, ESPN has since reported more information on the tragic passing of the pass rusher. 

Baltimore Police responded to a home in the northern district of the city at approximately 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found Ferguson, unresponsive and being treated by medics. He did not regain conciseness and was pronounced at the scene. 

Police sent Ferguson's body to the medical examiner's office where they will determine a cause of death. They did not rule out possible overdose, according to ESPN. 

Ferguson was the Ravens' third-round pick in 2019 and played in 38 games, including 10 starts with Baltimore. 

"He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality," the team wrote. "We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost way too soon."

The 26-year-old leaves behind three children, two daughters and a son, who are all under the age of five.

