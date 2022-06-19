Steelers Named Possible Landing Spot for Cowboys LT Tyron Smith

The Pittsburgh Steelers addressed their offensive line during free agency, but with questions and concerns heading towards training camp, they could be looking for more solidified players.

One name that's been thrown out is Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith. Bleacher Report listed the Steelers as a candidate for the 31-year-old lineman in exchange for a third-round pick.

"There is precedent for aging tackles to return a decent haul of draft capital," BR wrote. "A 31-year-old Trent Williams netted third- and fifth-round picks, and Duane Brown was traded for second- and third-rounders when he was 32 years old."

The trade suggestion comes with the thought that the Cowboys are willing to part ways with Smith because of first-round rookie Tyler Smith. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh would be able to replace Dan Moore Jr.

"Getting back a third-rounder for Smith would be a win for the Cowboys, and a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers should be happy to oblige," BR wrote. "The Steelers had PFF’s No. 26-rated offensive line in 2021 while deploying ineffective rookie Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle.”

The Steelers left Moore unchallenged for the left tackle spot this summer, making him and Chuks Okorafor the only starting tackles on the team. After signing Okorafor to a new contract, it's unlikely they'd replace him this season. Second-year Moore wouldn't be guaranteed anything, however, if they began negotiating for left tackles.

