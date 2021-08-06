Dez Bryant Says Teams Should Trade for Steelers WR James Washington

One former Pro Bowler believes the Pittsburgh Steelers have a star in James Washington.

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant believes Pittsburgh Steelers third-year pass-cathcer James Washington could make another NFL team very happy.

Bryant tweeted out during the Steelers' preseason matchup with the Dallas Cowboys that a team looking for a star wideout should trade for Washington.

Washington is entering his fourth season in the NFL and is expected to be in the mix with Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson as the Steelers' outside receivers.

The former second-round pick has had moments with the Steelers but has yet to catch on as a true top-tier target for Ben Roethlisberger.

He had two targets in the Hall of Fame Game but didn't secure a catch. Last season, he totaled 30 catches for 392 yards and five touchdowns.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

