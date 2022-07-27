Diontae Johnson Not Practicing to Open Steelers Camp

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson dressed for the first day of training camp practices in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, but did not hit the field or run drills. He stood on the sideline, helmet in hand, something he alluded to doing before practice began.

Diontae Johnson at training camp.

"Obviously, I want to be out there, but certain circumstances is just part of the business," Johnson said.

Johnson is in the middle of a contract dispute with his employer. Free agency looms when his rookie contract expires at the end of this season and Johnson, Pittsburgh's leading receiver and a 2021 Pro Bowler, expects to be paid like some of the best players at his position. The Steelers, at least for right now, aren't ready to make that commitment.

So Johnson is sitting out of practices, but staying within close proximity to the team. This is not the first time that the Steelers have carried contract negotiations with a star player into training camp. The difference is that, when edge rusher T.J. Watt demanded a richer contract last offseason, he practiced. Same for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was in the midst of negotiations during OTAs. Both received contracts.

Johnson said he followed how those two approached training camp, but has chosen to go in a different direction than they did.

"I paid attention to Minkah's situation and T.J.'s. I paid attention to all of it," Johnson said. "They handled their situation like handled it. I'm going to handle mine as I handle mine."

