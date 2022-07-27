Steelers Camp Takeaways: Best Arrivals, Najee Harris Replacing Big Ben

LATROBE, PA -- Football is finally back. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened training camp, welcoming players and coaches to the dorms of Saint Vincent College for the first time in three years.

Player arrivals didn't feature any helicopters landing or Mack trucks trying to find a parking spot, but it did have plenty of laugh, and decently sized news.

Takeaway from opening day are always fun. Welcome back to Latrobe.

Roommates We Know About

- Najee Harris is solo, but was supposed to room with Trey Edmunds. He was hoping to room with a rookie to teach them the ways of camp.

- Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, Cam Sutton and Karl Joseph are together.

- Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Zach Gentry and Pat Freiermuth.

- Rookie QBs Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun are paired together.

Best Arrivals

Najee Harris doesn't like the dorm rooms, Chase Claypool has a list of things he needed to bring and Saint Vincent College reminds Minkah Fitzpatrick of high school. Meanwhile, T.J. Watt loves everything about his time in Latrobe.

Najee Harris Replacing Big Ben's Leadership

Everyone we talked to as they arrived on campus - literally everyone - mentioned Najee Harris as the new leader of the Steelers' offense. And as much as he's more of a "lead by actions" guy, he's ready to take on the role.



"[Mike Tomlin] and Cam [Heyward] brought me in a lot to talk about the leadership role," Harris said. "Later in the season, they said they didn't want me to be the type of guy, to wait for me to get my feet wet and slowly work into it. But they told me, there's going to be a time when you'll need to be that guy."

Even as a rookie, you knew immediately that Harris was going to become a leader of this team. How quickly he's become THE leader of the group is interesting, though. A good sign for what's ahead with the second-year runner.

Chase Claypool Maturing

The Steelers need a big year out of Chase Claypool, and the third-year wideout expects one. He opened up about being mentored by Brandon Marshall and working with training during the offseason. Now, he's ready to show he's ready for a breakout season.

"Compared to what I've done in prior years, my first year to this year, in terms of preparation and training and studying film and all that, it's ten times more than what I've done. I was pretty naive in the past to think I could repeat success without preparation."

In the meantime, head coach Mike Tomlin won't jump the gun on anyone, including Claypool.

"I think he'll write that story," Tomlin said. "We just got here a couple of hour ago. I can't answer that."

Injuries

The Steelers will start training camp without two players, and possibly a third. Minkah Fitzpatrick fell off a bike during vacation and is being placed on the non-football injury list with a wrist ailment, while Tyson Alualu has swelling in his knee and is headed to the PUP list.

Meanwhile, Larry Ogunjobi is being worked into the system and is expected to be a slow mover at the beginning of camp.

Tomlin stressed he doesn't expect any of the injuries to be significant, and the players should all return during camp.

