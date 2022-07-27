LATROBE, PA -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson remains hopeful for a new contract, but the fourth-year wideout isn't moving with too much optimism.

Johnson arrived at mini camp in South Side and preached how he wants to remain with the Steelers. He participated to some degree and headed into break without any bad blood with the team.

Now, he's arrived at Saint Vincent College with the same mindset.

"It's not going to be perfect," Johnson said. "I can't be worried about the wrong stuff, because if I worry about that too much it's going to effect my business on the field, and I'm not trying to let that effect at all. I can only control what I can control, and pray that I can get something done. If I don't, I keep working."

The Steelers have dealt with hold-ins during training camp before. Last season, T.J. Watt practiced in the distance all throughout camp, and Minkah Fitzpatrick followed suit at OTAs and mini camp this spring. Both received contracts.

Johnson has, and is, speaking with both of his teammates about handling the situation of a contract negotiation.

"I paid attention to Minkah's situation and T.J.'s. I paid attention to all of it," Johnson said. "They handled their situation like handled it. I'm going to handle mine as I handle mine."

Which leaves question to Johnson's participation at Latrobe. He left the door open to how much he's on the field during training camp, saying it's up to he and the coaching staff. He also acknowledged that his circumstance make things difficult.

"Obviously, I want to be out there, but certain circumstances is just part of the business," Johnson said.

