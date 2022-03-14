Skip to main content
Jarvis Landry
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns

Browns Release WR Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns officially move on from Jarvis Landry.

The Cleveland Browns have released wide receiver Jarvis Landry after failing to find a trade suitor, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Landry asked for permission to seek a trade after he and the Browns couldn't find common ground on a contract extension. After not finding a trade, the team granted Landry's request to be released. He's now a free agent.

The Browns traded for former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper prior to the release. 

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers added Ahkello Witherspoon and Arthur Maulet back to their cornerback room, adding protection against Cleveland's new passing target. 

