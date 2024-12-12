Former All-Pro Warns Steelers About Russell Wilson's Future
Russell Wilson is in the midst of a resurgence with the Pittsburgh Steelers, leading the team to a 6-1 record as the starting quarterback this season while throwing for 1,784 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.
He's set to hit free agency after the campaign concludes, and though he currently feels like a lock to return to the Steel City, former All-Pro and Super Bowl-winning offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth cautioned Pittsburgh against overpaying him once the time comes.
"What does that number do to us, though?" Whitworth said on the What the Football podcast with Suzy Shuster and Amy Trask. "Is that Russell Wilson number similar to something we've seen in between Baker Mayfield and what the top guys are getting paid? Or is it up there with the top guys?
"If it's up there with the top guys, I think you've got to move on. I don't think they can handicap their football team that way, nor do I think the Pittsburgh Steelers are really built like that."
Though Wilson was once the highest-paid player in the NFL as a member of the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 before later agreeing to a $245 million contract with the Denver Broncos in 2022, he won't reach those same heights with his next deal.
At 36-years-old, Wilson is likely to fetch a three- or four-year pact with an average annual value in the $30 million range.
Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys reset the market back in September with a contract that pays him $60 million per year while three other quarterbacks make $55 million a season. There's simply no world in which Wilson sniffs those numbers, so Whitworth's concerns about his price tag in that regard won't come into play.
The Mayfield comparison is interesting, however, as it does lay a blueprint that both the Steelers and Wilson could follow in potential negotiations.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' signal caller put pen to paper on a three-year deal for $100 million this past March after signing a low-risk, one-year contract with the team for the 2023 season and leading them to both an NFC South division title and a playoff win.
Mayfield was guaranteed $50 million of that money with incentives that could push the total value of the contract to a maximum of $115 million.
While Whitworth's comments are just in the sense that Pittsburgh has to remain aware of its other roster needs outside of the quarterback position, Wilson's next deal should come at a good value as the salary cap continues to rise. The Steelers have looked like a different team since he's taken over as the starter, and they can't allow him to go elsewhere this offseason.
