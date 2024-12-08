Watch: Steelers DT Grabs Crazy Interception
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best defenses in the NFL this season. One of the biggest reasons why the Steelers are so difficult to play against is their defense creates turnovers with regularity. Heading into their Week 14 matchup, the team was leading the league in turnovers forced in 2024.
The Steelers' defense wasted no time putting that reputation to the tes against the Cleveland Browns. Early in the second quarter, the team forced an interception that allowed the team to waltz into the end zone shortly after.
Steelers' defensive tackle Keeanu Benton made made a crucial play to force a turnover. He started the play with a strong get off at the line of scrimmage against the offensive lineman. He then quickly assesses the play and shifts over as the screen pass develops. The Browns' quarterback, Jameis Winston, never saw Benton as he dumped off the screen pass directly to him. Benton snagged the interception and gave the Steelers' offense the ball at the Cleveland 30-yard line.
Coming into this Week 14 matchup, Benton needed an impact play to stand out and that's exactly what he did. Through the first 13 weeks, he recorded 12 solo tackles and 22 total tackles.
With this interception, Benton's season of disrupting at the line of scrimmage continues. He already had five passes deflected heading into Week 14, and now he converts on his deflections for the turnover.
Benton is in his second season in the NFL and with the Steelers. He was the team's second round pick in 2023 out of the University of Wisconsin. He finished his rookie season with 36 total tackles, one sack, and two passes deflected.
