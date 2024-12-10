Steelers Get New Timeline on George Pickens Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are without star wide receiver George Pickens and do not expect his return in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Pickens, dealing with a hamstring injury, has already been ruled "doubtful" for the upcoming game by head coach Mike Tomlin. And according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, it could be even longer.
Pickens is dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. According to Tomlin, the injury happened last Thursday and limited Pickens on Friday. The team then tested the wideout's hamstring during pre-game against the Cleveland Browns and determined he would not play.
After the game, Pickens underwent an MRI and the results were a "little more significant" than first believed. Tomlin left the door slightly cracked for the Eagles game, saying Pickens could have some workload throughout the practice week. But according to Dulac, it may be even longer than the Eagles game.
"What’s more, with three games in 11 days, it is possible Pickens could have a difficult time being ready to return for the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 21 and Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, as well," Dulac reports.
Pickens leads the Steelers in receptions and receiving yards, and has been Russell Wilson's clear favorite target throughout the season. So, with a 10-3 record and three games within 11 days coming up, Pittsburgh may be extra cautious and prepare for Pickens to return closer to the postseason.
Without Pickens, the Steelers will turn to Mike Williams and Scotty Miller to continue adding to the receiving game. Williams is expected to become more involved on a week-to-week basis, even if Pickens returns. If the star wideout is to miss extended time, though, expect the former first-round pick to be a growing target for Wilson within the offense, next to Calvin Austin, Van Jefferson and Pat Freiermuth.
