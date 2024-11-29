Projecting Russell Wilson's Next Contract With Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is set to reach free agency after the season, though he remains the most sensible option at the position for the team next year and beyond.
The 35-year-old signed a one-year deal worth $1.21 million with the Steelers this past offseason after the Denver Broncos released him from a five-year, $245 million contract, taking on $85 million in dead money as a result.
Wilson has situated himself nicely for what may be the final payday of his career, as he's led Pittsburgh to a 4-1 record while throwing for 1,212 yards and seven touchdowns.
He's been vocal about his intentions to play into his 40s, and there's a slight possibility that his next deal could cover him up to that point. A three- or four-year pact is more reasonable, though, especially when examining what quarterbacks around Wilson's age have commanded in recent years.
Perhaps the most rational comparison in this case is Kirk Cousins. A fellow member of the 2012 draft class who has 42,278 career yards and 287 touchdowns to his name, he inked a four-year deal worth $180 million with the Atlanta Falcons this past offseason entering his age-36 campaign.
Cousins was coming off of a season-ending torn Achilles in 2023 with the Minnesota Vikings, but he still had $100 million guaranteed by Atlanta. He has a cap hit of $25 million in 2024 and $40 million for next season, though that number balloons to $57.5 million in both 2026 and 2027.
Cousins' salary isn't guaranteed during those final two years, but the Falcons would incur a combined $37.5 million in dead money should they get rid of him after 2025.
Another example reminiscient of Wilson's situation is with Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.
After winning Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals, Stafford agreed to a four-year, $160 million extension in March 2022 before his age-34 campaign. The contract included $135 million in guarantees up front, though the two sides restructured his deal back in July, which essentially stripped Stafford's guarantees for 2025 in favor of a one-year deal worth $40 million this season.
With that in mind, Wilson figures to land a three- or four-year contract that holds an average annual value of around $35-$40 million barring any unforeseen circumstances for either him or the Steelers.
Pittsburgh could also choose to backload a potential deal in hopes of maximizing its current window of contention while the larger cap hits coincide with the salary cap rising in future years.
Justin Fields will hit the open market as well, effectively leaving the Steelers with a barren cupboard. The organization feels more likely to stick by Wilson, however, given that he's shown more within the offense and is the more proven player of the two who gives the team their best shot at a championship.
