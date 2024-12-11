Steelers Could Get Much-Needed Salary Cap Boost
The Pittsburgh Steelers, along with the other 31 teams in the NFL, could benefit from another rise in the salary cap come the new league year.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the expectation around the league following winter meetings is that the cap will rise by about $20 million, though an exact number has yet to be set in stone.
"The NFL conducted its labor seminar during this week's owners meetings in Irving, Texas," Fowler wrote. "Team officials would have loved to walk away from the session with a set salary cap for 2025, but they didn't get one. That usually comes closer to free agency. Still, a few team officials predicted that the cap would land around $275 million, roughly an 8% increase from the $255.4 million figure in 2024."
Per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, both the NFL and the Player's Association agreed not to release official projections this week, which makes the job of budgeting and planning for next season a bit more difficult for team officials as they expect the figure to land between $265 and $275 million, which tracks with Fowler's reporting.
The cap grew by just over $30 million from 2023 to 2024, and while the jump heading into 2025 won't be quite as substantial, it'll still provide front offices with additional wiggle room and leeway this offseason when putting together their rosters.
According to Over the Cap, the Steelers are currently projected to have $53.9 million available in cap space for next season. That number doesn't take any rookie contracts for 2025 draftees into account, nor any extensions, cuts or restructures, though it's a solid base from which Pittsburgh's upcoming moves can be projected within.
With both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields set to hit free agency, the Steelers will need to set aside a good chunk of their allotment to ensure they can retain one or both of thier quarterbacks and keep their window of contention open.
Furthermore, George Pickens will enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2025 and almost certainly look for an extension from Pittsburgh. Donte Jackson, Dan Moore Jr. and Elandon Roberts are all positioned to hit the open market as well, meaning the Steelers should have plenty of work to do in the coming months.
The rise in the cap should be of major assistance, however, as it could help Pittsburgh retain its own talent while simultaneously making it easier to pursue free agents from outside the organization.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!