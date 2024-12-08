J.J. Watt Shares Special Moment With Son at Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- J.J. Watt, the former NFL All-Pro defensive end and brother of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, has taught his kid to embrace a Pittsburgh tradition.
During the Steelers matchup against the Cleveland Browns, the CBS Sports analyst Watt had a rare day where he could watch his brother. During the game, Watt took a video of his son Koa attempting to twirl a Terrible Towel. The Terrible Towel is a Steelers tradition invented by Myron Cope, famed Steelers broadcaster, during the 1975 NFL season.
Watt made sure to let his fans know that the twirl was a work in progress in a post on his X.
The Steelers video gives more context, showing Watt attempting to teach Koa how to do it by doing it himself. Next to Watt were Sarris Pretzels, a snack Watt has been known to enjoy on his visits to Pittsburgh.
Watt is no stranger to the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he never played for them, he has been spotted multiple times at the facility since his retirement in 2022, including this past offseason.
Watt has even been rumored to be joining the Steelers multiple times since his retirement, but those predictions never came true in any form.
His brother, T.J., has been a star since joining the team in 2017 and looks to be one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history. Watt was the second fastest player to reach 100 sacks and his tenure with the Steelers has gotten them through rough offensive streches buoyed by excellent defensive play.
