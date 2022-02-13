The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals face off in Super Bowl LVI.

Super Bowl LVI features a championship matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, Ja'Marr Chase, Aaron Donald and so many other stars hit the field for the league's biggest game looking to take home this year's Lombardi Trophy. Viewership will be through the roof, so make sure you don't miss a second of the action.

How to Watch Super Bowl LVI:

When: Sunday, February 13, 2022

Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: NBC

Live stream: Fubo.tv

Betting on Super Bowl LVI:

Spread: Los Angeles Rams -4.5 (-110), Cincinnati Bengals +4.5 (-110)

Money Line: Rams -213, Bengals +175

Over/Under: Over 48.5 (-110), Under 48.5 (-110)

