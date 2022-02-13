Super Bowl LVI Picks and Predictions

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals face off in the NFL's final game of the season.

Super Bowl LVI is finally upon us. The last football game of the season is here, and as bittersweet as it seems, one final picks and predictions can't be more exciting.

It's time to go through the Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup.

Winner/Score

Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrack) - Bengals 42, Rams 38

As much as the defense of the Rams worries me, Joe Burrow is hard to bet against right now. The Bengals pull this one out right at the end behind the talents of their quarterback and some late work of their defense.

CJ Errickson (@CJ_Errickson) - Bengals 30 Rams 27

The Cincinnati Bengals are in this year’s Super Bowl for a reason. After knocking off the best team (Titans) and the hottest playing team (Chiefs), the Bengals have proven they can hang with anyone. A close game benefits them, as McPherson and Burrow is a pair that can close a game better than anyone.

Derrick Bell (@Steelers_DB) - Rams 26-20

X-Factor Player

Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrack) - If I thought the Rams were going to win I'd say Aaron Donald, but in this matchup it's going to be Tee Higgins. Jalen Ramsey will likely spend 60 minutes guarding Ja'Marr Chase. Higgins continues to be overlooked throughout the season and that won't change tonight.

CJ Errickson (@CJ_Errickson) - The Bengals interior offensive line will either make or break this game. Aaron Donald can wreak havoc against the best OL’s. After giving up 9 sacks to the Tennessee Titans earlier in the playoffs, the L.A. Rams offense will take advantage of good field position, unlike Ryan Tannehill and company.

Derrick Bell (@Steelers_DB) - Leonard Floyd

Key to Victory for Winner

Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrack) - Blocking. If the Bengals are going to pull this off it's going to be with the efforts of the offensive line. Stopping Donald, Lenord Floyd and Von Miller is pretty impossible, but if you're about to slow them down, you give your offense a major advantage.

CJ Errickson (@CJ_Errickson) - Whichever team generates the most turnovers will win the day. Cincinnati’s defense has been opportunistic in the playoffs, forcing turnovers in each game. The Rams have done the same.

Derrick Bell (@Steelers_DB) - Pressure/rush lane integrity

MVP

Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrack) - Joe Burrow. Joey Cool is just way too calm right now. The Bengals got here behind him and they'll take home their first championship because of him.

CJ Errickson (@CJ_Errickson) - Simply put, a Bengal victory means that Joe Burrow’s improbable run is capped by him winning MVP in his first entire season. The Rams are in the comfort of their home stadium and surroundings, and the pressure is on them to perform against a team that they ‘should’ beat.

Derrick Bell (@Steelers_DB) - Von Miller

