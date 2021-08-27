Jake Paul Says He'd Fight Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is on Jake Paul's short list of NFL players he'd choose to fight.

Social media star and current boxer Jake Paul says if he could fight any NFL player it would be Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Paul and his upcoming opponent Tyron Woodley answered questions prior to their fight this weekend. One of the questions asked which professional football they'd fight.

Woodley said he'd choose former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis. Paul said he'd choose Smith-Schuster.

“If I could fight any currently NFL player, I’d probably fight JuJu Smith-Schuster,” Paul said. “Go Browns!”

The Steelers wideout might be catching up to Paul on social media, but it doesn't look like he's getting ready to switch sports and jump in the ring just yet.

Paul and Woodley will battle this Sunday night. Woodley is former UFC champion. Paul carries a 3-0 record into the ring.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

10 Steelers Fighting for a Job vs. Panthers

5 Things to Watch: Steelers vs. Panthers

Can Dwayne Haskins Still Win Backup QB Job?

Steelers Leaning on New Faces for Leadership at O-Line

5 Must-Watch Players: Steelers vs. Panthers

Steelers Plans, Expectations for Dwayne Haskins vs. Panthers

Steelers to Start Dwayne Haskins at QB vs. Panthers

Steelers' Plan After Waiving Antoine Brooks Jr.

Steelers Waive Antoine Brooks Jr., Cut 4 Others

Who's Faster, James Pierre or Lamar Jackson?