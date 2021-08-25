Steelers Plans, Expectations for Dwayne Haskins vs. Panthers

PITTSBURGH -- It's Dwayne Haskins' turn to start a preseason game for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the opportunity will be no easy challenge.

While the Steelers will rest most of their starters, the Carolina Panthers will not. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said he believes their opponent will much of their first-team defense on the field for their final preseason game.

"They've got a varsity group," Tomlin said. "They've got talent at all levels. [Brian] Burns is a talented man up front. [Derrick] Brown is a talented man up front. They've got quality linebacker play. They've got a first-rounder at corner. They've got a top-notch young safety. Like any professional group, their first wave of terror is just that."

To counter the Panthers' use of their starters, the Steelers are focused on keeping Haskins comfortable.

"Not to say I wasn't comfortable before, but coach [Matt] Canada, he's coached at Maryland, he kind of knows what type of player I am. I played against him in college. He recruited me in high school. I feel like he has a sense of what I do well and what I don't do well," Haskins said on the Steelers' offensive coordinator. "He knows what to call for me in terms of what I do like and I feel we have great communication in that way.

"Being here with coach Canada, the rest of the coaching staff, they do a great job of helping the players," Haskins continued. "They say that they want you to do what you have to do so we can get the best out of you when we need you to do it."

Canada has prepared the offense to work around Haskins' abilities. It's not a Ben Roethlisberger-led team this weekend, meaning changes to the team's offensive approach will show in Carolina.

"We put together a game plan and we believe what would work against the defense we're playing," Canada said. "Sometimes we're seeing this, that's the fun part about getting into a game and seeing what they're really going to do. That's always the case. Obviously, that's our job; to put them in position to make plays, to make them comfortable with things they like."

While Haskins gets the start, Mason Rudolph will not play in the team's preseason finale. This could mean the end of the backup quarterback competition, but that doesn't change the mindset of Haskins - who's simply looking to showcase what he's capable of against an opposing first-team.

"Just go out there and do what I'm asked to do as far as leading the offense, making the right reads, taking care of the ball," Haskins said. "I'm ready to go into Carolina and play against these guys that are very talented."

Canada has seen Haskins produce the results he'll set out to accomplish in Carolina. Since arriving in Pittsburgh this spring, the former first-round pick has grown, and his offensive coordinator has been a fan of that growth.

"I've liked how he's worked every day," Canada said. "He comes into work. He's trying to learn. The way he's trying to watch our system and what we do. I've been really happy with that. I think he's been making quick decisions. ... Every day, he's moved in the right direction for the most part, and I've enjoyed his steady progression."

Friday night might not mean much for Haskins' immediate role in Pittsburgh, but he's not worried. No matter how the season plays out at quarterback, he's looking to make the most of whatever opportunity he's given.

"It's all a business," Haskins said. "You have to earn the right to have [backup] reps, and it's my first year here, so I think the opportunity that I do get, I have to make the most of it so that I can get more."

The Steelers kick off their final preseason game on Friday, Aug. 2, at 7:30 p.m. ET. From there, they'll prepare to travel to Buffalo to face the Bills in Week 1 of the regular season.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

