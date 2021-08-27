5 Things to Watch Steelers vs. Panthers: Can Josh Dobbs Win a Roster Spot?

Is the backup quarterback job decided? Who will the Pittsburgh Steelers keep at running back?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will finish off their preseason with a trip to Carolina, taking on the Panthers for what has become a preseason tradition for the Steel City.

While the Steelers won't play many starters, this game carries as much importance as the three before it. For many on the field Friday night, this is their final opportunity to prove that they've earned a roster spot. For others, it's to prove they're worth a bigger role.

So, in a game filled with backups and plenty of questions, here's what you're watching for.

Can Josh Dobbs Win a Roster Spot?

Everyone has been so consumed with Dwayne Haskins and Mason Rudolph that Josh Dobbs might have snuck his way into the quarterback competition.

With Rudolph and Ben Roethlisberger out, Haskins will get the start and Dobbs will finish the game. That might sound like it's Haskins' opportunity to prove himself, but it could be Dobbs' chance to outplay him.

Haskins isn't a lock for the roster right now. Neither is Dobbs. And while everyone assumed this game is about Haskins fighting for the backup job, it could be Dobbs fighting for the final spot on the depth chart.

Who's the Last Wide Receiver?

Matthew Sexton is fun and exciting on the football field. Ray-Ray McCloud has a year of experience on the active roster. Cody White and Anthony Johnson are the better wide receivers.

The question is, who wins the final spot?

McCloud likely has a head start on the rest of the pack, but things can change.

Head coach Mike Tomlin compared Sexton to Stefan Logan, who made the Steelers roster in 2009 because he won the preseason. Sexton is winning the preseason heading into Carolina.

White and Johnson have had the better practice reps and have taken their share of first-team reps. That being said, both could fall victim to too many outside wide receivers in Pittsburgh.

Tre Norwood at Nickelback

The Steelers will audition rookie Tre Norwood at nickelback against the Panthers. This comes after the release of Antoine Brooks Jr. and the injury to Arthur Maulet. A week before the regular season, Norwood is the team's next option.

The sixth-round pick has impressed during training camp and the preseason. Coaches constantly talk about his understanding of the game and how he draws comparisons to the other option at nickel - Cam Sutton.

Norwood could be the Steelers' chess piece this season, but he'll need to prove he can play at that corner-linebacker hybrid spot before they feel confident in him.

Benny Snell Jr.

The last running back spot has likely come down to Benny Snell Jr. and Jaylen Samuels. Tomlin wouldn't comment on whether or not Kalen Ballage is playing, but it's somewhat safe to assume he's not and this is a battle between Snell and Samuels.

Snell has battled back from injury, which hurt his placement on this depth chart. He has potential, and the Steelers have raved the last two years about how high that potential could be. A bad performance could cut his run in Pittsburgh short, though.

Samuels has more special teams value which might give him an upper hand. He's fallen quickly to the bottom of the depth chart this summer, but frankly, so has Snell.

It'll be hard to argue against a strong performance from either.

4-0?

Going undefeated in the preseason means pretty much nothing. Actually, it means nothing at all.

That's not where we're going with this. The Steelers have won the last three games under the strength of their starters - or at least most of them. Against the Detroit Lions, the backups allowed 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Now, it's all the backups. That could mean absolute disaster for the scoreboard, but it's also something to watch. The Steelers prepare for roughly 10 injuries throughout the season. If 10 of these backups step into a primary role at any point this year, how much trouble is this team in?

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Can Dwayne Haskins Still Win Backup QB Job?

Steelers Leaning on New Faces for Leadership at O-Line

5 Must-Watch Players: Steelers vs. Panthers

Steelers Plans, Expectations for Dwayne Haskins vs. Panthers

Steelers to Start Dwayne Haskins at QB vs. Panthers

Steelers' Plan After Waiving Antoine Brooks Jr.

Steelers Waive Antoine Brooks Jr., Cut 4 Others

Who's Faster, James Pierre or Lamar Jackson?

Joe Haden on Contract, Cam Heyward Being Old

Watch: Steelers Offense Goes Back to Work for 4th Preseason Game