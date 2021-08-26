Could Dwayne Haskins Still Win Steelers Backup QB Job?

One insider believes the Pittsburgh Steelers backup job is already decided. The other believes it's not.

Can Dwayne Haskins still secure the backup quarterback job for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season? Some insiders believe yes, while others are saying it's still a question whether or not he'll even make the team.

NFL insider John Clayton spoke with 93.7 The Fan, saying unless Haskins "screws up" against the Carolina Panthers on Friday night, he'll be the Steelers' backup this season.

Clayton also believes Mason Rudolph could still have trade value left, but not much. The insider said the team could likely get a 6th or 7th round draft pick for the fourth-year quarterback.

On the other side of the topic, ESPN's Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor believes the third-string quarterback job is more in question.

Pryor told The Fan that Rudolph has all but "locked up" the backup job, and Haskins is now competing with Josh Dobbs for the final quarterback job in Pittsburgh.

Haskins and Dobbs will be the only two quarterbacks to play against the Panthers. Haskins will get the start with Dobbs likely playing the second half.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

