Steelers Leaning on New Faces for Veteran Leadership on O-Line

The Pittsburgh Steelers newest offensive lineman is the one guiding this young group.

PITTSBURGH -- In a year full of well-documented turnover on the offensive line, the Steelers veteran presence up front will come from an unexpected source.

Five-time Pro Bowler Trai Turner is now the elder statesman of the starting five for Pittsburgh. While he is only 28, he has more games started in his career than the rest of the projected starters combined.

Turner spoke with the media after practice earlier this week, and was asked what it’s like being the veteran leader up front.

“I just need to be myself,” Turner said. “I wanna go out there and show [my leadership] in my effort and in my work, and give knowledge where I have insight.”

The knowledge and leadership of Turner will be vital for this young, revamped offensive line. Of the four other projected starters, one is a rookie and none have started an entire season.

“It doesn’t even have to be football related, just us getting in tune with everybody. Hanging out off the field. We call it the fellowship,” rookie center Kendrick Green said about the o-line connecting. “That stuff will translate onto the field and help us out for sure.”

The eldest of the remaining starting lineman is right tackle Zach Banner, who is going into his fourth season and coming off a torn ACL he suffered in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

“He’s coming well,” Turner said on Banner. “He looks good to me.”

The potential five starting lineman got their first live game action together as a unit in Week 2 of the Preseason against Detroit, and Turner seemed enthused about being able to finally get on the field with the group.

“It’s just good to get the guys together,” Turner said. “[It’s good] to build a continuity with each other and get some experience with one another.”

The Steelers starters looked as good as you could ask for in a preseason game. Ben Roethlisberger had a mostly clean pocket and finished 8/10 with 137 yards, two touchdowns, and ended his day with a perfect passer rating.

Turner’s introduction into the offensive line was a crucial one. After losing both Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro, the unit lacked a proven veteran presence. Adding a five-time Pro Bowler could prove to be vital to this team’s success.

Jarrett Bailey is a contributor with AllSteelers. Follow Jarrett on Twitter @JBaileyNFL, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

