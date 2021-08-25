Steelers to Start Dwayne Haskins at Quarterback in Preseason Finale

The Pittsburgh Steelers will start the former first-round pick against the Panthers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will start Dwayne Haskins at quarterback during their final preseason game with the Carolina Panthers, head coach Mike Tomlin announced on Wednesday.

Haskins has played behind Mason Rudolph during the first three games. Tomlin confirmed Rudolph and Ben Roethlisberger will not play in the team's final exhibition.

"We're really excited about bringing our preseason to a close in Carolina," Tomlin said. " ... Excited about giving [Haskins] an opportunity, maybe see some reps against Carolina's first group."

The Steelers will not play many of their starters, but will allow their first-team offensive line to start against the Panthers. Benny Snell Jr. will also get an opportunity to play for the first time this preseason.

Tomlin expects the team's offensive starters to face pressure against the Panthers.

"They've got a varsity group," Tomlin said. "They've got talent at all levels. [Brian] Burns is a talented man up front. [Derrick] Brown is a talent man up front. They've got quality linebacker play. They've got a first-rounder at corner. They've got a top-notch young safety. Like any professional group, their first wave of terror is just that."

Tomlin said the Steelers' plans on whether or not another quarterback will play will be determined in-game.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

