Jerry Rice Hints at Steelers, Brandon Aiyuk Trade Date?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still mired in the saga of Brandon Aiyuk. The trade market and conversations for the elite wide receiver have dragged on for months now, and it's still unclear what the outcome will be. The Steelers and San Francisco 49ers reportedly have a deal in place for Aiyuk, but after a few days of that report lingering, no trade has been finalized.
Now former 49ers WR and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is getting in on the speculation. He posted a cryptic caption on his most recent Instagram post. Rice shared a photo of Aiyuk with a caption indicating the saga is coming to an end.
"I guess we will all find out tomorrow GOATS," he wrote. "Will he stay or leave!"
The caption seems to indicate that a decision is imminent, but Rice was vague about which direction this decision will go. The Instagram post received over 32,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments. Many of the comments left were pleading with Rice to reveal further information and posting their own predictions of how this drama will unfold.
The trade and contract talks around Brandon Aiyuk have picked up rapidly over the last few days. Even the national media are getting in on the talk. The Insiders on NFL Network discussed the situation at length recently, and they only added more confusion to the situation.
NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported on the show that the 49ers and Aiyuk are very close to finalizing a new contract, which would end all trade speculation surrounding the receiver and a very contentious situation.
"Brandon Aiyuk would prefer to stay with the 49ers," he said. "The 49ers number has gotten better than it was previously."
There is apparently still one hold up keeping the 49ers and Aiyuk from signing a contract extension.
"They have, from my understanding, agreed on a lot of the main points of the deal," he said. "It sounds like there's just one more thing that needs to be ironed out. If that thing gets ironed out, Brandon Aiyuk signs the deal and stays with the 49ers."
Garafolo couldn't confirm what that one thing holding up the deal is, but it is apparently all that stands in the way of the 49ers extending one of their top players. Perhaps that was what Jerry Rice was referencing in his Instagram post, or maybe it was an imminent trade to the Steelers. Either way, the Hall of Famer added some more fuel to the roaring fire that is the Brandon Aiyuk saga.
