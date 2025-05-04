Mason Rudolph Sends Message to Steelers Fans
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph returned to the Steel City this offseason after spending a year in Tennessee with the Titans. The move came as the Steelers continued to wait for Aaron Rodgers, who they still don't have an answer from.
Rudolph could end up getting his chance to start for the Steelers this season. If Rodgers doesn't sign, the team is looking at Rudolph, rookie Will Howard and Skylar Thompson as their three QBs on the roster. Pittsburgh would likely add another, but it's hard to imagine they wouldn't give Rudolph a shot to be their guy for 2025.
The former third-round pick has spent all but one season of his NFL career in the city of Pittsburgh, and is thrilled to be back.
"Being back in the city of Pittsburgh, it’s a sports town like no other. Any time we get to repay that, it’s always a fun opportunity," Rudolph told WTAE.
Many fans are rooting for Rudolph to get an opportunity this season after his last tenure ended on a high note. Rudolph replaced Mitch Trubisky, who was replacing an injured Kenny Pickett toward the end of the 2022 season. With the playoffs on the line, Rudolph earned the starting job over both players, and remained their QB1 heading into the postseason.
Depending on the outcome of Rodgers, who remains silent as he deals with personal issues off the field, Rudolph appears to be next in line.
Maybe Rudolph does get that opportunity this season, or he ends up being the backup. Either way, fans are thrilled to have him back, and it appears the quarterback is excited to be here. As he enters his sixth NFL season, he's back in the City of Champions and is loving that he's in a Steelers uniform once again.
