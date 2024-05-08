Rookie QB Explains Why He Chose Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- After a successful 2024 Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers opted for a smaller class of undrafted free agents, only signing five to their roster.
One of the five signings was dual-threat quarterback John Rhys Plumlee out of UCF. Plumlee, started his Steelers career by receiving the largest signing bonus for an undrafted free agent in team history, $35,000 according to Steelers Depot.
As it turns out, the Steelers were interested in him from the start.
"I went to two All-Star games. I went to the Hula Bowl, which is a little bit smaller one, and then went to the East-West Shrine, so I got to talk to 'em at both of those games," Plumlee said in an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko. "Did a Zoom [meeting] with them probably about a week and a half before, and that had everybody on it including Mr. Omar [Khan], and Coach Arthur [Smith], and Coach [Mike] Tomlin. Had a lot of people on that, and so it kind of made me feel important a little bit, right? Getting to talk to everybody. That's always a good thing."
Finally, Plumlee made it clear that he felt that Pittsburgh was the right landing spot for him.
"I felt like Pittsburgh was the best spot for me, and ultimately decided that's where I was supposed to be," Plumlee said
While Plumlee was listed as a quarterback in his UDFA announcement, he bounced between wideout and quarterback in college, meaning the Steelers could utilize him in either role. Plumlee is a versatile athlete, who ran a 4.49 40 yard dash while also being a two sport athlete at UCF, where he was a star outfielder for the baseball team.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Broncos Radio Host Blasts 'Stupid' Narrative About Steelers QB
Growing Belief Steelers Have New WR Trade Option
Cowboys Shut Down Steelers Trade Rumors
Steelers Urged Sign Former Dolphins CB
Steelers Back in Super Bowl Conversation