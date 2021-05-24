JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Harrison Exchange Words Over Steelers Legacy

PITTSBURGH -- JuJu Smith-Schuster didn't want to lose the Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase by signing with the Baltimore Ravens.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Smith-Schuster discussed his decision to re-sign with the Steelers over the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

Along with not wanting to play for another quarterback besides Ben Roethlisberger, Smith-Schuster said the fans were a major reason he stayed in Pittsburgh.

"The most disrespectful thing is, 'Hey, like, I'm James Harrison. Lemme go to the Patriots.’ You lose that strong fanbase," he said.

Those words took no time to circulate through the internet, eventually finding their way to Harrison. The long-time edge rusher for the Steelers didn't go out the way everyone had hoped, but still has some love between himself and the fans/team.

Harrison posted the picture of the quote on social media with some laughing emojis and said, "Nothing but love tho son."

The exchange between the two is harmless. Smith-Schuster wasn't taking a shot at Harrison for leaving. He was just talking about why he chose to stay because of the fans. And Harrison's response didn't add too much fuel to a dim fire.

