4 Backup Position Battles With Significance for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers begin Organized Team Activities this week as veterans and rookies head to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex to begin their 2021 preparation.

The Steelers open OTAs on Tuesday and will run them through June 10. Mandatory minicamp begins June 15-17.

With the return of players at the team's facility comes questions. The Steelers have plenty of new names and open positions available for competition. Center and left tackle headline the list, but plenty more will arise as camps continue.

Backup Middle Linebacker

Competing: Robert Spillane, Marcus Allen, Buddy Johnson

Spillane will walk into camp with an opportunity to compete for not only the backup role but also a starting job. The 25-year-old took over for Devin Bush in 2020 and made Steelers Nation fall in love.

Whether or not Spillane is the best option to start is up for debate. He played fine filling in last season, but it was apparent he has little upside in pass coverage compared to Vince Williams.

If Spillane doesn't win the starting job (which he likely won't), he'll be out to prove he's the best up-next option between himself, Allen and Johnson.

Allen brings the best coverage at the position. The former safety loves to hit people, but his major boost comes in third-down football.

Johnson is fighting from the ground up as a rookie, but he brings plenty of potential. He's quick, has strong run support instinct and enough athleticism to develop into a solid pass coverage inside linebacker.

It'll come down to who's most ready. If Spillane walks in looking better than last year, he's got the advantage. If Allen or Johnson look contribution-ready at the start of OTAs, watch out.

Slot Corner

Competing: Shakur Brown, Arthur Maulet, James Pierre, Justin Layne

The most interesting defensive competition there is. Slot corner could end up being Cam Sutton's role in 2021, but that would mean Pierre or Layne are deserving of an outside corner role.

If they're not, it's an open competition between undrafted rookie Brown, newly-signed defensive back Maulet and a group of undrafted players looking to land a gig in Pittsburgh.

Brown is interesting because of the potential he had before his Pro Day. At one point, he was a mocked fourth-round pick but ended up going undrafted. The Steelers handed him a hefty signing bonus, and hopefully, he becomes the next Mike Hilton.

Maulet brings NFL experience at cornerback, including 13 starts since 2017. He's never been a lock for a starting role with any team, and Pittsburgh won't be any different.

Backup Running Back

Competing: Anthony McFarland, Benny Snell Jr., Jaylen Samuels

Najee Harris, then who? While the Steelers have been high on Snell Jr. for the last two years, there's nothing written in cement that says he's the backup in 2021.

If you're looking for a bruiser on those short-yardage situations, he's the guy.

As easy as it would be for Snell to prove he's got the best potential to add to this offense, McFarland can come from behind and prove his second year is the one where he makes an impact.

On the other hand, Samuels has been a lifeline for the Steelers throughout his career. Even in times when it seemed he didn't fit the mold of the running attack, Samuels got his opportunities.

Chances are Snell opens up as the backup, but it's a very close competition all summer. This one is far from decided.

Backup Quarterback

Competing: Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins, Josh Dobbs

Rudolph was supposed to be the guy that took over for Ben Roethlisberger one day. Now, he's a hopeful backup with some potential to start for the Steelers -- at some point.

Rudolph isn't going to be handed anything this offseason after the addition of Haskins. The two will work all summer competing for the backup job, which isn't favored for either right now.

It's a position battle between the experienced quarterback who's played well enough when given an opportunity, and a former first-round pick who still has loads of potential.

Maybe it's not a position battle that holds much ground at the beginning of 2021, but this could be the next starting quarterback of the Steelers.

Rule out Dobbs as anything more than a practice squad player this season, if he makes the team.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

