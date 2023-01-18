Kenny Pickett Hoping for Jordan Addison Reunion With Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will certainly be looking for wide receiver additions this offseason, and their quarterback's top choice could be his former teammate.

Kenny Pickett made an appearance on Cam Heyward's 'Not Just Football' podcast and talked about a number of receivers, including his former Pitt teammate Jordan Addison.

"We talked about playing in the NFL together while we were at Pitt," Pickett said. "That's like the college teammates' dream - especially for a quarterback and receiver, that kind of dynamic, especially given how well we played together."

Pickett and Addison spent two years together before Addison transferred to USC and Pickett headed to the NFL. During that time, Addison won the Biletnikoff Award, Pickett took home the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and ACC player of the Year honors and both were named All-Americans.

The two combined for 149 catches, 2,072 yards and 21 touchdowns.

"There are some guys who run a 4.3, but they don't play at that speed," Pickett said. "What's impressive about him is that he plays at that speed. He's in and out of cuts at that speed. So he's an elite receiver and whoever gets him is getting a special talent."

Pickett couldn't stop praising Addison, who could find himself sitting there when the Steelers are on the board at pick 17. Wide receiver isn't at the top of their offseason needs, but if they ask their quarterback who they should draft, Pickett's description of Addison's work ethic could put them over the top.

"I think the most impressive thing about him off the field is that his attitude, how he attacks work every single day, how he was so eager to get in the film room every day with me and he never missed a throwing session since he was a freshman at Pitt," Pickett said. "For two years straight, he was always there and when your No. 1 receiver is doing the right things, everybody else follows. So it was easy to get the room right when Jordan was in there."

The NFL has started a trend to group college quarterback-wide receiver duos together as pros, and this year, it could be the Steelers jumping on board by drafting Addison.

