Mitch Trubisky Ignoring Criticism of Steelers Offense

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are under constant criticism as they head into Week 4 against the New York Jets. With statistically one of the worst offenses in the NFL, all eyes, and opinions are on Mitch Trubisky and offensive coordinator Matt Canada, which has added another element to finding success for the group.

Trubisky hasn't been shy about the noise. He heard the Kenny Pickett chants in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium and said he just had to ignore them. Now, he's putting his head down and ignoring the outside noise as he tries to turn this group around.

"Gotta keep the blinders on. Gotta block out the noise," Trubisky said. "Gotta continue to stay focused on the task and just focus on what we're doing in here, focus on the guys, and just continue to get better and pull together."

Pulling together was the theme of Trubisky's press conference. The veteran quarterback said he believes the team still has faith in him running the group, and that it'll take a great week of practice to show outsiders the improvements being made.

"It's just communication and being on the same page and everybody detailing our work," Trubisky said. "The plays have been there on film, we just need to go out there and make them. I feel like we're headed in the right direction, it's just going to take a great week of work."

His message to the group this week was just that as well. The team met to discuss the issues on offense and the energy was positive from what Trubisky let on.

"Let's go," Trubisky said his message is. "Let's pick up on the details, let's continue to stay motivated, and we're closer. We're not where we want to be but continue to put the work in, continue to be detailed and just continue to pull together and hopefully we'll get better results than what we've had."

Trubisky feels like the group is there. Center Mason Cole said after the Browns loss that the offense is on the verge of success. It's not the play-calling, it's not the players, the Steelers just need to execute.

"We've got a bunch of great players. We got a bunch of great calls. Matt (Canada) has been calling good games, he's been putting us in good spots," Trubisky said. "We just gotta go out, make plays for him and for this offense."

