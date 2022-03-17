Skip to main content

Steelers Release LB Joe Schobert

The Pittsburgh Steelers cut Joe Schobert the day after signing Myles Jack.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially released inside linebacker Joe Schobert after one season with the team. 

Schobert was acquired in a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars near the end of training camp last summer. He started 15 games for the Steelers in 2021, recording 112 tackles. 

The Steelers shined inside linebacker Myles Jack, who will join Devin Bush as the starters on the inside. Second-year player Buddy Johnson, and veterans Robert Spillane and Marcus Allen round out the group. 

The release saves the Steelers roughly $7.8 million in cap space. 

