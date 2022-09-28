Montravius Adams Ready to Return as Starter for Steelers Defense

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a depth chart change on defense, moving Montravius Adams to the starting nose tackle over Tyson Alualu. It's not the first time Adams has started for the Steelers, but certainly a good feeling for the young veteran to earn a larger role.

Adams, who arrived in Pittsburgh in Week 13 last season, will start his fifth game for the Steelers when they take on the New York Jets. Mike Tomlin said the move was simply because Adams was playing better, and the 27-year-old believes he's ready.

"It's definitely an honor," Adams said. "And for it to be a guy like Tyson [Alualu], a polished veteran, it means a lot. But it'll be the same thing. Me and Tyson, I feel like we have great chemistry, teamwork and we'll keep moving as if he was number one or I'm number one."

Adams didn't get the entire playbook when he arrived on a "moving train" last season, but has taken on the entire defense this summer. His growth on the field will come, but he has seen his steps forward with being a smarter player.

"Mentally, I think I took a big step," Adams said. "I haven't really played as much as last year yet to notice a lot of things, but I feel like I'm getting better in the fundamentals, especially on run. Right now, it's just about acknowledging the pass, seeing play pass - a lot of teams are throwing the play-action - and just being able to get off the block and get a sack or pressure."

Adams knows the snaps will remain somewhat split between him and Alualu. He's only played a total of 31 snaps through three games this season, but that will increase. Meanwhile, he'll continue to learn from a 13-year veteran.

"Tyson has been Tyson since I've come in last year," Adams said. :I was ready to play with him for his off-the-field, his knowledge of the game. Now I have the chance to, and still having the chance to play above him but with him, it's nothing but success and it's great."

