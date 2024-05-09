Najee Harris's Agent Shuts Down Steelers Rumor
PITTSBURGH -- Almost instantly, once the Pittsburgh Steelers declined Najee Harris's fifth-year option heading into the 2024 season, the rumor mill exploded. Everything revolved around a riff between the two sides. And once again, it's being shut down.
The latest rumor hitting the news cycle was that Harris asked the Steelers to decline his option, letting them know he'd like to play elsewhere after the upcoming season.
“Little birdie said Najee Harris actually asked for the Steelers to decline his fifth-year option because he would like to go play somewhere else,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Zeise said on 93.7 The Fan.
Harris's agent saw the news and made sure to put the fire out, stating the report is not true.
Harris, a former captain for the Steelers, will enter the final year of his rookie deal with uncertainty about his future. But to this point, there doesn't seem to be any real traction about him being upset with the team's decision. Instead, he'll try to cash out with a big year in 2024 and a pay raise coming next season.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers Interested in Bringing Back OLB
- Giants Sign Former Steelers WR
- Cole Holcomb's Injury More Serious Than Believed
- Former Steelers WR Could Join Chiefs
- Cowboys Release Former Steelers WR