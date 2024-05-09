All Steelers

Najee Harris's Agent Shuts Down Steelers Rumor

The latest rumor surrounding Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris seems to be false.

Noah Strackbein

Jan 6, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (23) scores a
Jan 6, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (23) scores a / Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- Almost instantly, once the Pittsburgh Steelers declined Najee Harris's fifth-year option heading into the 2024 season, the rumor mill exploded. Everything revolved around a riff between the two sides. And once again, it's being shut down.

The latest rumor hitting the news cycle was that Harris asked the Steelers to decline his option, letting them know he'd like to play elsewhere after the upcoming season.

“Little birdie said Najee Harris actually asked for the Steelers to decline his fifth-year option because he would like to go play somewhere else,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Zeise said on 93.7 The Fan.

Harris's agent saw the news and made sure to put the fire out, stating the report is not true.

Harris, a former captain for the Steelers, will enter the final year of his rookie deal with uncertainty about his future. But to this point, there doesn't seem to be any real traction about him being upset with the team's decision. Instead, he'll try to cash out with a big year in 2024 and a pay raise coming next season.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

﻿Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Noah Strackbein

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.