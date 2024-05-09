Steelers Interested in Bringing Back OLB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are considering bringing back one of their former first-round picks, talking with Bud Dupree about a potential return, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Dupree left Pittsburgh in 2021 when he signed a massive deal with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. Since then, he's spent time in Tennesse and Atlanta, joining the Falcons last season for a one-year stint.
Now, he's ready to consider his next NFL home, and could land back in Pittsburgh.
Dupree met with the Los Angeles Chargers for a free agent visit and has also been in talks with the Atlanta Falcons about re-signing. If neither works out, he could find himself coming back to his first NFL home, signing with the Steelers.
During his time with the Steelers, Dupree played 81 games, recording 231 tackles and 39.5 sacks. He had 19.5 sacks in his final two seasons with the team.
The Steelers' backup outside linebacker is currently just Nick Herbig. While the second-year pass rusher will likely be the team's primary depth piece, they typically carry four on the roster and utilize all four of those players.
