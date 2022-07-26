Najee Harris Says He'd Like Steelers to Find Second Running Back

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers recently signed Jeremy McNichols to add to their running back room, and second-year back Najee Harris has some hope he - if not someone else - sticks.

Last season, Harris ran the football 307 times on his way to 1,200 yards and a Pro Bowl appearance. However, if history shows anything, a player with that much workload takes a major blow to their body. Something the Steelers are hoping to avoid in 2022.

For Harris, the team's best choice of action is to find a capable runner to play as the primary backup, instead of trying to utilize different plays to avoid running the football.

"I think it should be a second back. It would just be smart. If you watch my film, I get somewhat tired and those aren't my best plays," Harris said. "But we have a good understanding of what to prepare for this year. There was a new back, and we're just trying to find someone else in the role."

Right now, the Steelers are expected to keep Benny Snell in a backup role for the upcoming season. Anthony McFarland will look for more playing time in 2022, and undrafted rookies Jaylen Warren and Mataeo Durant will compete for roster spots.

