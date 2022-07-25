Steelers Release Chill-Giving Training Camp Hype Video

The Pittsburgh Steelers return to Saint Vincent College for the first time in three years. For many players, it's the first time they'll walk onto the field in Latrobe. For others, it's a return to something that makes this team so special.

The Steelers can't wait to return to their "home" for training camp, and to get everyone ready for camp, they released a hype video to remind everyone what Latrobe really means.

Featuring Mike Tomlin, T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Terrell Edmunds, Cam Sutton, Marcus Allen, Zach Gentry and Benny Snell Jr., the Steelers' video is truly a recollection of what happens at Saint Vincent College.

For three weeks, the Steelers will take the field as they prepare for the 2022 season. Players report on Tuesday, July 26 and practice starts Wednesday, July 27.

