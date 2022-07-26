Steelers Sign RB Jeremy McNichols

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have filled their 90th roster spot, signing running back Jeremy McNichols a day after releasing Trey Edmunds.

McNichols, 26, was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fifth-round pick in 2017 but failed to catch on with the team. He played two games for the San Francisco 49ers that season, followed by a game with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 and a game with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

He spent the next two years with the Tennessee Titans, playing 30 games and rushing for 360 yards and a touchdown.

McNichols will join Najee Harris, Benny Snell Jr., Anthony McFarland, Jaylen Warren and Mataeo Durant in the Steelers' backfield.

