Skip to main content

Steelers Sign RB Jeremy McNichols

The Pittsburgh Steelers fill their final roster spot.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have filled their 90th roster spot, signing running back Jeremy McNichols a day after releasing Trey Edmunds. 

McNichols, 26, was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fifth-round pick in 2017 but failed to catch on with the team. He played two games for the San Francisco 49ers that season, followed by a game with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 and a game with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

He spent the next two years with the Tennessee Titans, playing 30 games and rushing for 360 yards and a touchdown.

McNichols will join Najee Harris, Benny Snell Jr., Anthony McFarland, Jaylen Warren and Mataeo Durant in the Steelers' backfield.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Roster Projection: Only Two QBs, Another Signing Coming

Steelers Preparing for Another Signing Before Camp

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This Steelers Training Camp Hype Video Will Give You Chills

Sleeping on Steelers is a Dangerous Proposition

EJ Perry Could Fit Perfectly in Steelers Timeline

5 Players Who Will Impress at Steelers Training Camp

Predicting Steelers Training Camp Battles

Under-The-Radar Stories That'll Shape Steelers This Season

5 Bubble Players Who Can Make Steelers Roster

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18503648_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers Camp Bold Predictions: Mason Rudolph Doesn't Make It

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_18359759_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Roster Projection: Only Two QBs Make the Cut, Another Signing Coming

By Noah Strackbein4 hours ago
USATSI_17209329_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Preparing For Another Signing Before Training Camp

By Noah Strackbein18 hours ago
USATSI_13614982_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Release RB Trey Edmunds

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
USATSI_17465018_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

5 Players You Don't Want to Miss at Steelers Training Camp

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_9410986_168388034_lowres
News

This Steelers Training Camp Hype Video Will Give You Chills

By Noah StrackbeinJul 25, 2022 9:38 AM EDT
USATSI_18360411_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

5 Players on the Wrong Side of the Bubble Heading Into Steelers Camp

By Noah StrackbeinJul 25, 2022 8:40 AM EDT
USATSI_18342168_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

5 Players Who Will Impress at Steelers Training Camp

By Noah StrackbeinJul 25, 2022 8:18 AM EDT