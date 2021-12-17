Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    NFL Considering Rescheduling Browns-Raiders Game

    The NFL is discussing its first schedule change due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
    The NFL is now considering rescheduling the Week 15 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Browns facility. 

    The Browns now have over 20 positive COVID-19 cases within their team, including head coach Kevin Stefanski and their starting and backup quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum. 

    According to multiple reports, the league is now talking with the NFLPA on the possible postponement of the game due to the outbreak. However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that the Raiders are aware of the situation, and are not in agreement.

    The NFL rescheduled multiple games last season due to COVID-19 outbreaks but have not adjusted a game through 14 weeks this season. Th league has made it known that they will not adjust the schedule due to competitive disadvantages but will discuss changes due to high case numbers. 

